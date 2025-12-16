Cardi B preps for upcoming tour ‘Anytime’ by running on treadmill in hijab in Saudi Arabia

Filmed in a gym in Saudi Arabia, the video depicts Cardi running and jokingly announcing that she is getting ready for her tour "anytime, anyplace." Followers did not hesitate to spread the short film they saw on different platforms, with most of them commending her perseverance and sense of humour, while a few talked about the cultural context of her appearance. The post also served as a tour promotion, thereby letting fans know that ticket sales should be the next thing on their agenda, as the rapper is going full throttle with physical training.

The tour prep takes place not long after Cardi added a new member to her family in November 2025 to make it four. The rapper has been vocal about her intention to get back to training shortly after giving birth, and she explained that the arena tour is physically demanding because of long performances, dancing, and travelling one after another. Her Little Miss Drama tour, which is going to be her next project, will start in the first quarter of 2026 and will be on a tour in several big cities.

Reactions online about the workout video were mixed, but they were mostly engaged in a discussion. Some of the fans cheered her on, mentioning her diligence and the honesty of the post-pregnancy fitness journey, whereas others were involved in the debate about the visual of a Western pop star exercising while wearing a hijab. Even Cardi herself saw the point in a different light and put forth the incident in a humorous way by indicating that it was a continuation of the prep work regardless of the change of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌place.