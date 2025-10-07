Cardi B reveals she asked Shakira for advice during her divorce battle with Offset

Rapper Cardi B recently revealed how she navigated her heartbreak through the pop queen Shakira's advice. Cardi B and Shakira both split from their partner after infidelity. On October 6, the rapper appeared on a podcast episode with Jay Shetty. She spoke about her healing journey after she split from Offset, with whom she was married for seven years.
Cardi B who was born in Belcalis Almánzar reflected on her younger days, "I felt my strongest when I was 22, 23, 24. That's when I felt like my strongest. And I was like, living in a power. And that's how I feel right now. Like I feel like I live in a power." She further elaborated, "It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done."
The Grammy winner then recollected working with Shakira with their song Puntería in 2023. This was after Shakira had split from her longtime partner with Gerard Pique, and a year before Cardi has filled for final divorce from Offset. "I was like, 'How the f--- did you overcame this?' And [she's] like, 'It's going to happen. And [I'm] like, 'It will never happen' and it happened. It took some crying. It took some thoughts, scary thoughts. But I'm here, honey, I'm here and I'm the strongest I've been," Cardi saod of Shakira's advice.
"I love hearing that," Jay chimed in.
"It's discipline. It's gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me. There's things that I cannot do that I want my kids to do," she said. Later she expressed her hopes for all her children's future. The rapper shares daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set and daughter Blossom Belle with Offset. Currently, she is pregnant with her fourth baby and her first with Stefon Diggs.
Cardi then added, "I want you to be smarter than me. I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don't want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect — but I want you to be a 100 times better version than me, and I'm gonna [instill] that in you and you're gonna be mad and you're gonna be crying, but you're gonna appreciate that one day because I wish the things that that I put on my kids that somebody put in me when I was younger."
The rapper filed divorce from Offset in July 2024 after a long seven years of marriage. The couple had an on-and-off relationship since tying knot in September 2017. She has also filed for divorce in 2020 but later called it off. As of now, the divorce is not finalized yet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.