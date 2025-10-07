Cardi B reveals she asked Shakira for advice during her divorce battle with Offset

"It's discipline. It's gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me. There's things that I cannot do that I want my kids to do," she said. Later she expressed her hopes for all her children's future. The rapper shares daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set and daughter Blossom Belle with Offset. Currently, she is pregnant with her fourth baby and her first with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi then added, "I want you to be smarter than me. I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don't want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect — but I want you to be a 100 times better version than me, and I'm gonna [instill] that in you and you're gonna be mad and you're gonna be crying, but you're gonna appreciate that one day because I wish the things that that I put on my kids that somebody put in me when I was younger."

The rapper filed divorce from Offset in July 2024 after a long seven years of marriage. The couple had an on-and-off relationship since tying knot in September 2017. She has also filed for divorce in 2020 but later called it off. As of now, the divorce is not finalized yet.