Cardi B accuses Nicki Minaj of schizophrenia as feud escalates

Another day, another chapter in the never-ending Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj soap opera. Only this time, it’s not about wigs being snatched, verses being stolen, or husbands being shady — it’s about psychiatry. Yes, Cardi B went full WebMD on Instagram Live, alleging that Nicki has been battling schizophrenia and bipolar disorder for nearly a decade, all while mixing it up with a cocktail of drugs like Percocet, Xanax, and even cocaine.
Now, before we go handing out honorary medical degrees to Cardi, let’s pump the brakes. There’s zero confirmation from Nicki herself, her reps, or anything resembling a medical record. What we have here is pure feud-fuel: one rapper slinging accusations, the other (so far) staying silent. In the court of celebrity gossip, silence is rarely golden, and it’s usually just the quiet before the next clapback.
Of course, the internet is eating this up. Fans have armed themselves with hashtags sharper than knives. Barbz are accusing Cardi of crossing a dangerous line because mental health is not a punchline. Meanwhile, Bardi Gang is nodding along, claiming Cardi only said out loud what “everyone already knew.” Classic fan war: 90% memes, 10% actual concern.
As if things weren’t messy enough, this all comes while Cardi’s own name is being dragged in headlines about her supposedly cheating on her boyfriend. Pot, kettle, etc. But who’s keeping score? (Answer: Twitter. Twitter always keeps score.)
Rap beef thrives on shock value. If bars and Instagram rants don’t cut it anymore, the accusations get personal. Cardi calling Nicki bipolar and schizophrenic isn’t just messy, it’s nuclear. And while tabloids will happily feast on the drama, it’s worth pointing out that throwing around mental health diagnoses as insults is not it.
So, will Nicki clap back with her own set of Cardi secrets? Or will she take the high road, drop a verse, and let her rhymes do the talking? Either way, pass the popcorn. The queens of rap aren’t just trading bars anymore, they’re trading medical charts.
