Cardi B accuses Nicki Minaj of schizophrenia as feud escalates

Another day, another chapter in the never-ending Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj soap opera. Only this time, it’s not about wigs being snatched, verses being stolen, or husbands being shady — it’s about psychiatry. Yes, Cardi B went full WebMD on Instagram Live, alleging that Nicki has been battling schizophrenia and bipolar disorder for nearly a decade, all while mixing it up with a cocktail of drugs like Percocet, Xanax, and even cocaine.

Cardi B’s explosive claims about Nicki Minaj take rap beef into mental health territory

Now, before we go handing out honorary medical degrees to Cardi, let’s pump the brakes. There’s zero confirmation from Nicki herself, her reps, or anything resembling a medical record. What we have here is pure feud-fuel: one rapper slinging accusations, the other (so far) staying silent. In the court of celebrity gossip, silence is rarely golden, and it’s usually just the quiet before the next clapback.

Of course, the internet is eating this up. Fans have armed themselves with hashtags sharper than knives. Barbz are accusing Cardi of crossing a dangerous line because mental health is not a punchline. Meanwhile, Bardi Gang is nodding along, claiming Cardi only said out loud what “everyone already knew.” Classic fan war: 90% memes, 10% actual concern.