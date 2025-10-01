Nicole Kidman’s prenup reportedly includes $11 million drug clause

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban has split after nearly two decades of being together. Now it has been revealed that Nicole is reportedly facing a hefty financial hit as details of her pre-nuptial agreement is coming to light. This agreement could allow the singer to take home over $11 million following their split because of due to a drug-related clause.
According to reports of a media company, Nicole and Keith had signed a prenup agreement before their 2006 agreement. The agreement entitles Keith to $600,000 for every year of marriage on the condition that he remains sober.
Now after 19 years together, Nicole is unhappy that Keith now stands the chance to get $11.4 million. A source close to the couple quoted, “Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."
Another insider said the payout has caused tensions at a difficult time, “Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up." Another source said that Nicole gave her loyalty and patience to the singer for nearly 2 decades. And the fact that he she now owes him financially has left her with rage.
Meanwhile, Keith has been candid about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a past interview, he recalled Nicole calling for an intervention just months after their wedding. "She made a decision to turn around and initiate, ultimately, this intervention. It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go,'" he said.
He also thanked Nicole last year for saving his life once, “We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens.”
The couple got married in 2006. Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Several reports claim that they have been living apart since the summer. It is also being said that Keith moved out of their Nashville home while touring, while Nicole remained with their children. During filming of Practical Magic 2 in London, she rented a Hampstead property for her stay.
