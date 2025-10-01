Nicole Kidman’s prenup reportedly includes $11 million drug clause

According to reports of a media company, Nicole and Keith had signed a prenup agreement before their 2006 agreement. The agreement entitles Keith to $600,000 for every year of marriage on the condition that he remains sober.

Now after 19 years together, Nicole is unhappy that Keith now stands the chance to get $11.4 million. A source close to the couple quoted, “Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."

Another insider said the payout has caused tensions at a difficult time, “Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up." Another source said that Nicole gave her loyalty and patience to the singer for nearly 2 decades. And the fact that he she now owes him financially has left her with rage.

