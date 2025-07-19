Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite as filming begins for Practical Magic 2

The Owens sisters are back! Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have officially reunited on the set of Practical Magic 2, the much-awaited sequel to their beloved 1998 fantasy drama.

Nicole Kidman gives fans a peek behind the scenes of Practical Magic 2, shares a heartwarming video on Instagram

Nicole gives fans a peek behind the scenes and shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showing her and Sandra hugging on their first day back on set

She captioned the post, “The witches are back. Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.”

The sequel will see both actresses reprise their iconic roles. Nicole will play Gillian Owens and Sandra will be Sally Owens, two witch sisters raised by their quirky aunts in a small town. The original film followed their fight against prejudice and a family curse that stood in the way of finding true love.