Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite as filming begins for Practical Magic 2

The Owens sisters are back! Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have officially reunited on the set of Practical Magic 2, the much-awaited sequel to their beloved 1998 fantasy drama.
Nicole gives fans a peek behind the scenes and shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showing her and Sandra hugging on their first day back on set
She captioned the post, “The witches are back. Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.”
The sequel will see both actresses reprise their iconic roles. Nicole will play Gillian Owens and Sandra will be Sally Owens, two witch sisters raised by their quirky aunts in a small town. The original film followed their fight against prejudice and a family curse that stood in the way of finding true love.
Practical Magic, released in 1998, was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel and directed by Griffin Dunne. The film became a cult favorite, also featuring Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood, and Stockard Channing.
This movie defied genre norms and expectations. At first glance, it might seem like a whimsical supernatural tale with romantic elements, but beneath its surface lies a fiercely feminist narrative.
The sequel, officially confirmed in June last year, will be directed by Susanne Bier and is slated for a September 18, 2026 theatrical release.
With filming now underway, fans of the original can look forward to more magic, sisterhood, and heart in this next chapter of the Owens sisters’ story.