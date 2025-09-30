Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage

After nearly two decades, Hollywood’s gold-standard couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are going their separate ways. After nearly two decades of being Hollywood and Nashville’s golden couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation feels less like a headline and more like the closing chapter of a very public love story. The news, confirmed after whispers had been circulating all summer, has left fans equally stunned and saddened.

On paper, they had it all — a red-carpet-ready romance, two daughters they adore, and a reputation for keeping their marriage steady amid the usual celebrity turbulence. But sometimes even the strongest-looking ships take on water slowly, silently, until they finally drift apart.