Does being an actress disqualify you from being a Messi fan: Raj Chakraborty on trolling of Subhasree

Raj said that "Subhasree was an invitee at the interaction. She hasn't done anything to deserve a direct attack". He argued that one should not be able to tell someone she is not a fan just because of her profession or gender. Chakraborty also informed that the police are taking action against those issuing threats and using abusive language, and thus a complaint has been lodged.

After the controversy, Shubhasree made an announcement explaining that she met Messi at the hotel as part of a planned interaction, thus reiterating that the Shubhasree-Messi controversy arose due to the logistics outside of her control. She also revealed that she was receiving threats against her family, which made her quite nervous about the digital abuse. Supporters claimed that artists should not be made the fall guys for the administrative failures of large-scale sporting events.

On the other hand, officials started investigating the mishandled stadium situation that led to the outrage. Police looking into the case asked questions about the measures taken to control the crowd, ticketing, and security during Messi's very short visit. The matter has stirred the issue of VIP culture, access, and transparency in public events, especially when political leaders and celebrities get involved in high-profile international ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tours.