Does being an actress disqualify you from being a Messi fan: Raj Chakraborty on trolling of Subhasree

Film director and Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty came to the public rescue of his wife, actress Subhasree Ganguly, by saying, "Does being an actress disqualify you from being a Messi fan?"?. The remark was made because people targeted Subhasree on social media for sharing photos with football legend Messi. Then a flood of abuse questioning her presence as a fan and her legitimacy followed."
An uproar broke out when Subhasree shared the pictures of her with Messi when he was in Kolkata. Fans were annoyed with how the event was arranged, but some social media users took this opportunity to attack the actress, accusing her of living a privileged life and questioning her right to love the footballer. Subhasree then explained that she had gone to the meet-and-greet only after receiving the invitation and that she was not the one responsible for any organisational shortcomings.
Raj said that "Subhasree was an invitee at the interaction. She hasn't done anything to deserve a direct attack". He argued that one should not be able to tell someone she is not a fan just because of her profession or gender. Chakraborty also informed that the police are taking action against those issuing threats and using abusive language, and thus a complaint has been lodged.
After the controversy, Shubhasree made an announcement explaining that she met Messi at the hotel as part of a planned interaction, thus reiterating that the Shubhasree-Messi controversy arose due to the logistics outside of her control. She also revealed that she was receiving threats against her family, which made her quite nervous about the digital abuse. Supporters claimed that artists should not be made the fall guys for the administrative failures of large-scale sporting events.
On the other hand, officials started investigating the mishandled stadium situation that led to the outrage. Police looking into the case asked questions about the measures taken to control the crowd, ticketing, and security during Messi's very short visit. The matter has stirred the issue of VIP culture, access, and transparency in public events, especially when political leaders and celebrities get involved in high-profile international tours.
