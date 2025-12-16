Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet; the video goes viral

In response to the criticism, Sohail Khan took to Instagram to apologise for riding a bike without a helmet. In an Instagram statement, he acknowledged his mistake and accepted responsibility. He said that not wearing protective gear was improper, no matter what the situation was, and exhorted every rider to be safety-oriented. Khan also extended his apology to the traffic police and fans, conceding that, as public figures, they have to lead by example when it comes to obeying the law.

The apology received positive feedback from the online community, as most of them were satisfied with the actor’s confession of guilt and his advocacy for helmet safety. Road-safety campaigners emphasised that even very skilled riders can be in great danger if they do not protect their heads, especially on urban roads. The occurrence rekindled the debate on how the behaviour of celebrities influences the public’s perception of the law.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, it is mandatory for a two-wheeler rider to wear a helmet, and if violated, it can lead to fines and penalties. The authorities have, on numerous occasions, warned that helmets are the main factor in lessening the chances of death caused by head injuries. Khan’s declaration was in line with the authorities’ view, and thus, he was urging the riders to be safe and not to make it easy for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌themselves.