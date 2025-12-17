Akshaye Khanna performs havan at Alibaug residence following Dhurandhar’s global success

The priest’s social media post went viral not just because of the footage, but also because of the glowing tribute he paid about the character in the post. The experience was truly special according to Mhatre, who complimented the simplicity and “calm nature” of the actor. He even regarded the actor’s recent spate of mature roles in movies such as Chhaava, Drishyam 2 and Section 375 as ‘the definition of class’.

The Rehman Dakait phenomena

The buzz around this actor is at an all-time high ever since he stepped into the shoes of Rehman Dakait in the film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film was released on December 5, 2025 and has become an unprecedented money-spinning machine as its nett business in the country is over ₹411 crore. Performances, particularly the acting acumen of Akshaye, have been the driving factors behind the movie’s triumphs.

Despite the widespread acclaim, Akshaye continues to be a selective and committed cine artist. His next venture, Dhurandhar Part Two, is already set to release in March 2026, and his fans are already abuzz with expectations about his next move, considering that he is quite a reclusive star.