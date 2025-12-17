Payal Gaming's deepfake video sparks concern over AI abuse and online harassment

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Payal Gaming's deepfake video controversy began when an explicit video was circulated on social media claiming to be content featuring Payal Dhare, which, however, was a false claim by the users. After a few hours, a huge number of fans and creators intervened to notify the public that the video was a manipulated one, and the footage of the Payal Gaming deepfake video is an AI-generated one. The controversy has been a major talking point for how quickly such a deepfake can be disseminated to the public and how a person’s reputation can be tarnished before any verification or official clarification is made.

Payal Gaming's deepfake video and its influence on society

Deepfakes have become a source of concern for many as well as a contributor to the present situation. The Payal Gaming deepfake video has drawn the attention of many netizens to talk about AI misuse and online safety issues related to the creator economy in India. The technology behind deepfake, which was once only available for research purposes in highly specialized laboratories, has now become widely available, and bad actors can create a completely fictitious video within a matter of minutes if they wish. In the case that receives this much attention, the sufferer's personal life is affected, but also their brand partnerships, trust from the audience, and mental health are at risk, too.