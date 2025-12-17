Phoebe Gates reportedly dating high school sweetheart after split from Paul McCartney's grandson

Phoebe Gates, daughter of tech giant Bill Gates has made her new relationship with high school fling, Chaz Flynn public on social media. Phoebe used to date Arthur Donald, who is Beatles legend Paul McCartney's grandson but the two broke up months ago.
On Monday, December 15, 2025, Phoebe Gates posted a picture with Chaz Flynn, thus declaring their love publicly. The 23-year-old captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji as the couple looked gorgeous in all black formal wear.
The founder of Phia, recently confirmed in an interview on Tuesday that she knows Chaz since they were 15 years old and attended high school together in Seattle. Back when they were teenagers, they used to date for a while revealed Phoebe, which makes them high school sweethearts.
Phoebe Gates has always maintained a low profile when it comes to her personal and dating life. Back in September, the CEO revealed some detai;s about her relationship when she appeared on The Burnouts podcast, hosted by Sophia Kianni.
In the podcast, she said that her boyfriend did not have social media, which she found "amazing". However, in the new post that Phoebe made, she has tagged Chaz Flynn's Instagram account which is private with only 5 posts.
Before being with Chaz, Phoebe used to date Arthur Donald. The two started their relationship in 2023 and kept their lives extremely private. Phoebe made her relationship with Arthur in October, 2023. The former couple broke up in 2025, around fall.
