Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates gets $30 millions for AI app

The 23-year-old's new, shopping AI agent, has gained star-studded support from big names such as Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sheryl Sandberg, Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, and Desiree Gruber.

What is interesting that her own parents have not invested in the company nor do they seem to be making any plans to do so in the future. However, the Microsoft co-founder has endorsed his daughter's company and supported Phia's journey.

New investment partners for Phia include Notable Capital steered by managing partner Hans Tung. Reports also suggest that Kleiner Perkins and Khosla Ventures will also get on board.

Phoebe and Sophia's company, AI comes with a lot of promise. It wants to solve the chaotic scene of online shopping by ensuring that consumers get what they want and have a reliable guide through it all. On Phia, consumers will have access to multiple shopping sites where they can compare prices and keep track of offers and discounts.

According to the company, as of November, 2025 the AI partner has already been downloaded 750,000 times in just eight months. With incredible investment, the numbers are expected to go way up.