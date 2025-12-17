Crime thriller sees huge spike in sales after Taylor Swift was spotted listening to the audiobook

Taylor Swift's favourite audiobook, God of the Woods, has become an unexpected publishing success story after the singer was seen listening to the crime thriller during a scene in her Eras Tour documentary. Fans quickly identified the audiobook as God of the Woods by Liz Moore, which resulted in a rapid and dramatic rise of online searches, audiobook downloads, and reader interest. The "moment," albeit very short, not only brought back the novel into people's minds but also served as a clear indication of the potent market power of celebrity visibility.
Taylor Swift's favourite audiobook, "God of the Woods", has helped Liz Moore's novel regain the public attention that it had lost after only a few months of its release. The crime thriller "God of the Woods" was published in 2024, and it takes the reader into the mystery of children's disappearance at a summer camp in the Adirondack Mountains, which is told through two timelines and several viewpoints. The book has managed to reach bestseller status and also to obtain the praise of the critics, but now it has got another chance of being widely talked about in public because of Swift.
The incident of Taylor Swift listening to the audiobook "God of the Woods" was caught on camera in a behind-the-scenes video showing the singer wearing headphones and relaxing backstage just before a show. The quick spotting of the audiobook by Swift’s fans, who are also skilled online detectives, led to a viral discussion chain spreading very fast among different social platforms. The essence of the story is how this unobtrusive endorsement converted into increased demand for a book which had already won critical acclaim but now reached a wider general audience.
Along with the documentary, bookstores and digital platforms are seeing an upturn in sales of the print as well as the audiobook editions. Libraries also note a rise in their waitlists, which is a significant measure of increased readership. Moore even mentioned that she has been receiving a lot of messages lately from new readers who have come to know the novel through Swift, and these people have suddenly flooded her inbox.
This phenomenon is an example of what people inside the publishing industry refer to as the "Swift effect," which means that even a very indirect exposure of the artist's personal preferences may have a huge impact on the consumers' behaviour.