Crime thriller sees huge spike in sales after Taylor Swift was spotted listening to the audiobook

The incident of Taylor Swift listening to the audiobook "God of the Woods" was caught on camera in a behind-the-scenes video showing the singer wearing headphones and relaxing backstage just before a show. The quick spotting of the audiobook by Swift’s fans, who are also skilled online detectives, led to a viral discussion chain spreading very fast among different social platforms. The essence of the story is how this unobtrusive endorsement converted into increased demand for a book which had already won critical acclaim but now reached a wider general audience.

Along with the documentary, bookstores and digital platforms are seeing an upturn in sales of the print as well as the audiobook editions. Libraries also note a rise in their waitlists, which is a significant measure of increased readership. Moore even mentioned that she has been receiving a lot of messages lately from new readers who have come to know the novel through Swift, and these people have suddenly flooded her inbox.

This phenomenon is an example of what people inside the publishing industry refer to as the "Swift effect," which means that even a very indirect exposure of the artist's personal preferences may have a huge impact on the consumers' behaviour.‌‍