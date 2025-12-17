Sreeleela urges social media users to stop supporting AI-generated fake content

Actress Sreeleela, one of the leading stars in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, has made an emotional appeal to social media users, urging them not to encourage or circulate misleading and harmful AI-generated content. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram page to express her concern over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, calling it deeply disturbing and damaging.

Sreeleela slams AI-generated fake content

In her post, Sreeleela said she humbly requests every social media user to refrain from supporting what she described as “AI-generated nonsense.” Emphasizing the need for responsibility, she stated that while technology is meant to be used as a tool for progress and convenience, its misuse only creates unnecessary complications. According to her, there is a clear difference between using technology constructively and abusing it in ways that cause harm to individuals.

The actress also highlighted the human aspect behind the issue, reminding people that every woman, regardless of her profession, is someone’s daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague. She stressed that choosing art or cinema as a career should not make anyone vulnerable to disrespect or exploitation. Sreeleela expressed her hope of being part of an industry that spreads joy and creativity, while also providing a sense of safety and protection for those working in it.

Admitting that her busy schedule had kept her unaware of several online developments, Sreeleela thanked her well-wishers for bringing the issue to her attention. She shared that although she usually takes such matters lightly and prefers to live in her own world, what she recently discovered was both devastating and unsettling. She also noted that many of her colleagues are facing similar experiences.

Speaking on behalf of her peers, Sreeleela appealed to her audience with grace and dignity, requesting their support and understanding. She reassured fans that the matter would now be handled by the authorities.

The issue of AI misuse in creating fake or misleading visuals involving actresses has been a growing concern. Earlier this year, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan had also spoken out against AI-generated images falsely portraying her, urging people to stop sharing such content and to use technology ethically and responsibly.

