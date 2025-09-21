Did Sreeleela’s father truly disown her? The truth behind the buzz

Sreeleela has maintained silence about her personal challenges, particularly the issue of being disowned by her father. However, glimpses of her emotional journey have surfaced on rare occasions. At the 2023 trailer launch event of Bhagawant Kesari, she opened up about her on-screen experiences and hinted at real-life parallels.

She said, “I’ve to thank Balakrishna garu in many ways because whenever I used to get carried away with the character and felt depressed, he used to cheer me up with jokes and say that we are fellow Geminites. Also, he has given me many experiences that I don’t have in real life.” Although she didn't directly mention her father but the emotions behind her words were evident.

The controversy surrounding her family dates back to October 2021. Industrialist Surapaneni Subhakar Rao, who is alleged to be her father, addressed the media. He publicly declared that Sreeleela was not his daughter, stating that he and Swarnalatha had separated long before she was born. During the press meet, he requested that the media should not address him as her father.