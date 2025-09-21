Did Sreeleela’s father truly disown her? The truth behind the buzz

Actress Sreeleela is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in Telegu cinema. Sreeleela is all set to appear on the talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa alongside her mother, Swarnalatha. The episode has already stirred curiosity as it promises to shed light on her early life struggles and family dynamics that she has rarely spoken about in public.
Sreeleela has maintained silence about her personal challenges, particularly the issue of being disowned by her father. However, glimpses of her emotional journey have surfaced on rare occasions. At the 2023 trailer launch event of Bhagawant Kesari, she opened up about her on-screen experiences and hinted at real-life parallels.
She said, “I’ve to thank Balakrishna garu in many ways because whenever I used to get carried away with the character and felt depressed, he used to cheer me up with jokes and say that we are fellow Geminites. Also, he has given me many experiences that I don’t have in real life.” Although she didn't directly mention her father but the emotions behind her words were evident.
The controversy surrounding her family dates back to October 2021. Industrialist Surapaneni Subhakar Rao, who is alleged to be her father, addressed the media. He publicly declared that Sreeleela was not his daughter, stating that he and Swarnalatha had separated long before she was born. During the press meet, he requested that the media should not address him as her father.
Further, he also alleged that Swarnalatha and Sreeleela had been using his name for personal gain. He also claimed that Swarnalatha had repeatedly demanded more alimony and had continued filing applications in various courts even after a final verdict. According to him, the separation from Swarnalatha, which took place around 20 years ago had left him with significant financial losses.
These revelations in the public created a storm in the public amidst Sreeleela's rising career. With her appearance on Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, audiences are expecting that she will shed light on this situation.
