Sreeleela, Ananya Panday in race to star in Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming commercial entertainer

According to reports, the producers are in talks with Sreeleela, alongside Ananya Panday, for the lead role opposite Sidharth. Thanks to her hit song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule and a key part in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming Diwali release, Sreeleela has emerged as a strong candidate. With her increasing popularity in the Hindi-speaking audience, insiders think she could inject some fresh energy into the project.