Sreeleela, Ananya Panday in race to star in Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming commercial entertainer

The excitement surrounding Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film has been steadily growing since late 2024. With Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director behind the hit Dream Girl, on board, the team is now on the verge of finalising the female lead. Sreeleela might be making a significant leap into Bollywood if the early buzz is to be believed.
While Ananya Panday is still a top contender with her acclaimed performances like Kesari Chapter 2, Sreeleela’s recent achievements have given her a notable advantage. A source close to the film shared, "Both actresses are incredibly talented and have a loyal fan base. It’s a tough choice, and the team is expected to make a decision very soon."
According to reports, the producers are in talks with Sreeleela, alongside Ananya Panday, for the lead role opposite Sidharth. Thanks to her hit song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule and a key part in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming Diwali release, Sreeleela has emerged as a strong candidate. With her increasing popularity in the Hindi-speaking audience, insiders think she could inject some fresh energy into the project.
The buzz around this project is heightened by Sidharth Malhotra’s busy schedule, which includes Vvan with Tamannaah Bhatia and the romantic drama Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, set to release on July 25. With Race 4 also on the way, this new entertainer is shaping up to be another exciting addition to his already dynamic career.