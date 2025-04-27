Filmmaker Anant Mahedevan on choosing the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai for his film, Phule

A

Phule is a biopic in a way and also an interpretation of social issues, and the reason I made this film is because I felt it is relevant even today. You don't just pick up any historical character and make a film on him, if it isn't relevant at present. It has to have some kind of relevance or an importance or some kind of an inspiration for the generation of today. So, when you consider Phule, it was based on extensive research with a lot of books that we got. And we got almost five hours of material from that and we had to reduce it to say two hours, 15 minutes. And you could imagine the amount of filtration that it went through and we had a trying time deciding what to keep and what not to see but then we had to prioritise certain events.

Both Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule are some of the first pioneers of social revolution in India. They realised, if they did not approve it at that time, this will go on for hundreds of years, and probably even today, 200 years later, we still have fragments where caste and gender discrimination is so dominant. The relevance of that is what we have brought to the film because simply making a biopic as a historical document doesn't make sense because cinema has to, in a way, be a director's interpretation, be a certain perspective about why this film is made. But the question remains, why Phule? And this is the reason is that it is so much beyond biopic, beyond a social comment. The fearlessness and the futuristic vision of that couple is something to salute and marvel at.