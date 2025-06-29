Did Sreeleela double her fees after Pushpa 2?

Telugu cinema’s rising star Sreeleela has been making waves across the Indian film industry with back-to-back headlines, from her reported fee hike to her unexpected exit from major projects. Her recent move to walk away from Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin and rumours of doubling her remuneration post-Pushpa 2 have sparked intense discussion in Tollywood and beyond.

A fee hike after Pushpa 2?

Speculation around Sreeleela’s remuneration began to swirl after her fiery special appearance in the song “Kissik” from Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. According to a report by Siasat, the actress was paid around ₹2 crore for the dance number alone. Following the massive buzz the song created, she is now allegedly commanding a whopping ₹7 crore per film — nearly double her earlier fee range of ₹3.5 to ₹4 crore.

While there’s been no official confirmation from Sreeleela or her team, the reported figures are fueling chatter about her evolving stardom and increasing demand in the industry.

Exit from Lenin and replacement by Bhagyashri Borse

Sreeleela recently bowed out of the upcoming Telugu film Lenin, in which she was set to star opposite Akhil Akkineni. Reports suggest that the actress opted out due to scheduling conflicts. As per reports, despite efforts to rearrange her commitments, Sreeleela couldn’t make space in her calendar, leading the film’s producers to cast Bhagyashri Borse in her place.

Interestingly, Lenin isn’t the first Telugu film Sreeleela has exited mid-way. She had earlier walked away from two other yet-unnamed projects, though reasons remain unconfirmed.