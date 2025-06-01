Sreeleela gets the royal treatment as her birthday festivities start

Photos from the celebration quickly went viral. Sreeleela looked radiant in a green and gold saree, adorned with intricate jewelry and fresh flowers in her hair. She was carried out in a beautifully decorated basket by two men, laughing joyfully as the crowd cheered. In another moment, she sat on a traditional weighing scale as part of the festivities and received affectionate kisses from her family. Adding to the star-studded feel, Miheeka Bajaj, wife of actor Rana Daggubati, was seen hugging Sreeleela warmly.

The elaborate celebration sparked a flurry of online speculation. Fans began to question if the actress was secretly tying the knot. Some comments included, “She really got married, aa? I’m hearing something…” and “Sreeleela ma’am, my birthday is on June 14th. When is your marriage?”