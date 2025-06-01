Sreeleela gets the royal treatment as her birthday festivities start

Telugu sensation Sreeleela is all set to turn 24 in just two weeks, but the celebrations have already begun in grand style. Her mother organized a lavish pre-birthday event that left fans both delighted and puzzled. The traditional yet glamorous setup had many wondering—was this a birthday celebration or an engagement ceremony?
Photos from the celebration quickly went viral. Sreeleela looked radiant in a green and gold saree, adorned with intricate jewelry and fresh flowers in her hair. She was carried out in a beautifully decorated basket by two men, laughing joyfully as the crowd cheered. In another moment, she sat on a traditional weighing scale as part of the festivities and received affectionate kisses from her family. Adding to the star-studded feel, Miheeka Bajaj, wife of actor Rana Daggubati, was seen hugging Sreeleela warmly.
The elaborate celebration sparked a flurry of online speculation. Fans began to question if the actress was secretly tying the knot. Some comments included, “She really got married, aa? I’m hearing something…” and “Sreeleela ma’am, my birthday is on June 14th. When is your marriage?”
To put an end to the confusion, Sreeleela took to social media to clarify. “So back in the day this is how we celebrated birthdays at home. Planning credits - Amma (Pre-birthday),” she wrote. The clarification was well received, and fans showered her with love. One commented, “Most beautiful birthday, Leelu ma’am,” while another added, “Your smile is everything! Happy birthday in advance, Lee.”
Professionally, Sreeleela is also on a high. After her special appearance in the song Kisik from Pushpa 2, she’s gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan. The untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu, features Kartik in a rugged avatar and is expected to release around Diwali 2025. Additionally, she’s part of another romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, his second collaboration with Kartik after Satyaprem Ki Katha. Slated for release on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day, the film is being produced under the Dharma Productions banner although storyline details remain under wraps.