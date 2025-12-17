U.K. news host apologizes on air after false claim about Meghan Markle’s mom

Malone, on December 15, apologized for her mistake in the aired show and called it a "genuine error". She further admits that Doria Ragland "raised her daughter and has never been in jail or prison". She regretfully apologizes to Ragland and her family for any inconvenience her comments might have caused. GB News anchor Andrew Pierce, on behalf of the network, also apologizes and says the broadcaster wishes to correct the record.

The incident came while the media was once again focusing on the troubled relationship between Markle and her father, Thomas, who recently had to undergo emergency surgery in the Philippines. On the other hand, critics argued that the context does not justify the false statement about her mother.

The Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson, while speaking to the media, said that the fake claim against the Duchess "was certainly debunked over two years ago" and accused the network of issuing the apology only after the defamation threat had been taken into account. He also said that GB News had deleted posts from its social media within 24 hours in which the apology was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌issued.