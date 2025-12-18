Bina Ramani reveals the truth behind Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal's marriage

Ramani stated that at that time, Rekha was still very much emotionally connected to Amitabh Bachchan and was not over the relationship. She said that once, when they were talking about Mukesh, and Rekha was telling, she was being so in love yet very disturbed and lost, and it was only after this that the decision to get married was taken, which, according to her, was quite unexpected and surprising. Ramani also suggested that the Rekha Mukesh Aggarwal marriage was more about fixing the personal life of the actress than about being a long-term, compatible couple.

Ramani’s remarks do not speculate on the tragedy but instead provide emotional context. She sees the actress as a person who has to be emotionally tied down as opposed to being materially or socially content. Moreover, her version of the events is in line with the previous biographical works, which have it that the couple got married hastily and really did not have a happy ending.