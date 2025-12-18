Bina Ramani reveals the truth behind Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal's marriage

Designer and socialite Bina Ramani has reopened a deeply personal chapter of Bollywood history by speaking publicly about the Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal's marriage. Ramani, in her recent interviews, said that it was she who introduced Rekha to the industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal, who was based in Delhi and that their meeting eventually led to their wedding in 1990. One of the times, Rekha was undergoing emotional turmoil and, among other things, looking for a stable home life; hence, the Rekha Mukesh Aggarwal marriage occurred.
Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal got married in March 1990. They separated after a short time. Afterwards, Mukesh Aggarwal, according to reports, who was not mentally, shot himself in the head. This has led to a lot of public inquiry, and for the most part, negative moral judgments have been imposed on her, which people now perceive as unjust.
Ramani stated that at that time, Rekha was still very much emotionally connected to Amitabh Bachchan and was not over the relationship. She said that once, when they were talking about Mukesh, and Rekha was telling, she was being so in love yet very disturbed and lost, and it was only after this that the decision to get married was taken, which, according to her, was quite unexpected and surprising. Ramani also suggested that the Rekha Mukesh Aggarwal marriage was more about fixing the personal life of the actress than about being a long-term, compatible couple.
Ramani’s remarks do not speculate on the tragedy but instead provide emotional context. She sees the actress as a person who has to be emotionally tied down as opposed to being materially or socially content. Moreover, her version of the events is in line with the previous biographical works, which have it that the couple got married hastily and really did not have a happy ending.
