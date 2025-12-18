Buck Rogers star Gil Gerard dies at 82

Gil Gerard, who played television’s hunky sci-fi hero William ‘Buck’ Rogers soon after the Star Wars franchise took hold in the late 1970s, has died. He was 82.

Gil died Tuesday in hospice as a result of a rare, aggressive form of cancer, said his manager, Tina Presley Borek. His wife, Janet Gerard, posted a posthumous Facebook message he left behind for fans that read in part: “Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Who was Gil Gerard?

Gil starred in NBC’s campy Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, which ran for two seasons from 1979 to 1981. A theatrical film based on the series also delighted youngsters and their parents alike. It was Buck’s second turn on TV after a show in the 1950s, a radio series and a 1939 film serial.

The story was based on Philip Francis Nowlan’s serialised 1928 pulp novella Armageddon 2419 A.D. Nowlan’s character was named Anthony Rogers. The name was changed when the story began running in newspapers as a comic strip.

“My life has been an amazing journey,” Gil wrote in his social media post. “The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying.”

As the TV story goes, Rogers was a 20th century NASA pilot who was placed in frozen animation when his ship was hit by a meteor storm. He pops awake 500 years later in the year 2491. He gazes upon a futuristic, domed Earth with all its threats, including aliens, space pilots and the evil Draconians. He had helpers: The robot sidekick Twiki and a beautiful space pilot Wilma Deering, played by Erin Gray.