KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda’s son dies in tragic lift accident

Several attributing the accident to the child being alone in the lift when it happened have reported that it happened suddenly. The death of Kirtan Nadagouda's child has shocked the entire film fraternity, which is why their statement about the fright and panic caused by the incident because of its sudden and irreversible nature is a hot topic among them.

Though the filmmaker and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, have not made a public announcement, insiders say that the family is having a hard time. Kirtan Nadagouda is notable for his roles as co-director and second-unit director in major projects, like the hit KGF series, which was directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from that, he has also worked on Salaar and was getting ready for his directorial debut in the Telugu industry with a horror film produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film fraternity is saddened over this unfortunate incident and tried to cheer up the filmmaker and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, but to no avail. However, the family relationship is said to be in a mess right now according to some sources. Kirtan Nadagouda is known as a co-director and second-unit director for a few big projects, among them a blockbuster KGF trilogy led by director Prashanth Neel.