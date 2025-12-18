KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda’s son dies in tragic lift accident

The loss of KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda's son has caused the Kannada film industry to grieve. Kirtan Nadagouda's son died when his 4.5-year-old child, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagouda, was trapped in an elevator at a residential building. Rescue efforts were made immediately, but the injuries were fatal, leaving the family in deep grief.
The untimely death of Kirtan Nadagouda's son has deeply affected the Kannada film fraternity, which could not stop itself from expressing the same. Among the first major personalities who made public acknowledgement of the tragedy was actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
He offered his condolences and prayed for the parents' strength to bear the loss. Many filmmakers, actors, and technicians from the Kannada and Telugu industries also posted their messages of support, the community's collective sorrow that they felt was emphasized by them.
Several attributing the accident to the child being alone in the lift when it happened have reported that it happened suddenly. The death of Kirtan Nadagouda's child has shocked the entire film fraternity, which is why their statement about the fright and panic caused by the incident because of its sudden and irreversible nature is a hot topic among them.
Though the filmmaker and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, have not made a public announcement, insiders say that the family is having a hard time. Kirtan Nadagouda is notable for his roles as co-director and second-unit director in major projects, like the hit KGF series, which was directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from that, he has also worked on Salaar and was getting ready for his directorial debut in the Telugu industry with a horror film produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
