KGF actor Dinesh Mangaluru passes away at 55 after prolonged illness

Senior Kannada artiste Dinesh Mangaluru, who was seen in a prominent role in the superhit films KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, passed away at his residence in Kundapura town of Udupi district on Monday morning.

Dinesh Mangaluru dies at 55

According to family sources, he had been ailing for a long time.

Dinesh was a popular supporting actor in the Kannada film industry. His performances in Aa Dinagalu, Kichcha, Kirik Party, Ricky, Harikatha Alla Girikatha and Ulidavaru Kandante have earned him much acclaim.

Coming from a theatre background, Dinesh began his career as an art director before transitioning into acting. His portrayal of a Mumbai don and a gold smuggler in KGF Chapters 1 and 2 was especially well appreciated.