Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty-starrer Do You Wanna Partner to release on Prime Video in September

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. Do You Wanna Partner is an “audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun” series. Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun — a story that captures the grit, heart and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries.

It’s quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment.

“Together, we’ve brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We’re proud of the colourful, chaotic world we’ve built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I’m thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe, he said in the statement.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video, India, added, Do You Wanna Partner is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry.