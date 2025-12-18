Vishal Jethwa celebrates Homebound Oscar nomination milestone

Actor Vishal Jethwa is overjoyed and ecstatic as Homebound, a production of Dharma Productions (Dharma Movies), has just moved a step further to get a nomination nod for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. This is yet another proud moment for everyone associated with the film, as it has continued receiving immense love and appreciation from fans all over the world. This is the last step where, out of all the films that get submitted at Oscars, 15 get to move on to the nomination stage.
An emotional and excited Vishal says, “This feels very surreal and very humbling. To even think that Homebound is getting nominated and making it to the Oscars is a dream that even I would not have been able to dream of, and this is what makes this moment so special. What makes this even more special is that this is not just a moment for me, this is a moment for the entire team that has been involved in making this film, and getting this kind of love in return. This film, this nomination is not just about us, it’s about people.”
The actor, who played Chandan Kumar in the film, adds, “I would like to thank Karan Johar sir for his trust and belief in this story, in us, and for giving us wings. Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s sensitivity, honesty, and clarity made me explore some emotions that I even hadn’t, and this has been certainly a very learning and enlightening out-of-the-box experience. The love and affection that Neeraj sir showers on us, is incredible and heartwarming. And there’s of course, Ishaan (Khatter), whose dedication and love made this moment possible.”
The nomination of Homebound in the Oscars’ shortlist is yet another testament to its rising recognition around the globe — a milestone chapter in Indian cinema history.