Vishal Jethwa celebrates Homebound Oscar nomination milestone

Actor Vishal Jethwa is overjoyed and ecstatic as Homebound, a production of Dharma Productions (Dharma Movies), has just moved a step further to get a nomination nod for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. This is yet another proud moment for everyone associated with the film, as it has continued receiving immense love and appreciation from fans all over the world. This is the last step where, out of all the films that get submitted at Oscars, 15 get to move on to the nomination stage.

Homebound advances to Oscar nomination stage, Vishal Jethwa overjoyed

An emotional and excited Vishal says, “This feels very surreal and very humbling. To even think that Homebound is getting nominated and making it to the Oscars is a dream that even I would not have been able to dream of, and this is what makes this moment so special. What makes this even more special is that this is not just a moment for me, this is a moment for the entire team that has been involved in making this film, and getting this kind of love in return. This film, this nomination is not just about us, it’s about people.”