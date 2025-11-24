Vishal Jethwa wins Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at Asian World Film Festival

Actor Vishal Jethwa attained a significant achievement in his journey when he was presented with the Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at the celebrated Asian World Film Festival (AWFF). This award stands as a monumental acknowledgement of the actor’s inherent skills and tireless dedication, specifically honouring his memorable portrayal in the heart-touching movie Homebound.
The AWFF is greatly valued for showcasing exceptional creations from talented filmmakers across numerous Asian nations and around the globe, with famous artists taking part. This honour propels Vishal’s accomplishment to a greater level on the global scene, emphasising his growing standing as a noteworthy emerging actor who represents Indian movies internationally.
Homebound, which profoundly examines human fortitude and intricate family relationships, has garnered widespread critical praise following multiple showings worldwide. Vishal's impactful acting within the film propelled his ascendance to becoming among the most talented performers of his time while also bolstering his status in representing Indian cinema globally.
Sharing his gratitude, Vishal said, “Dreams do come true when you refuse to give up. Receiving the Snow Leopard Best Actor Award is a surreal moment. As actors we may be the face, but the entire cast and crew of Homebound deserve this honour. It’s my first Best Actor and first international award truly special. Thank you so much… bohot bohot dhanyawad. Jai Hind.”
He further added: “Homebound gave me a global platform to tell a story that is both personal and universal. To be recognised among such remarkable international talent at AWFF is incredibly humbling. This win reminds me that honest storytelling always finds its way to people’s hearts.”
With this win, Vishal Jethwa continues his rise as one of India’s strongest new-generation performers.