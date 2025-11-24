Vishal Jethwa wins Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at Asian World Film Festival

Actor Vishal Jethwa attained a significant achievement in his journey when he was presented with the Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at the celebrated Asian World Film Festival (AWFF). This award stands as a monumental acknowledgement of the actor’s inherent skills and tireless dedication, specifically honouring his memorable portrayal in the heart-touching movie Homebound.

Homebound star Vishal Jethwa honoured with prestigious international award

The AWFF is greatly valued for showcasing exceptional creations from talented filmmakers across numerous Asian nations and around the globe, with famous artists taking part. This honour propels Vishal’s accomplishment to a greater level on the global scene, emphasising his growing standing as a noteworthy emerging actor who represents Indian movies internationally.

Homebound, which profoundly examines human fortitude and intricate family relationships, has garnered widespread critical praise following multiple showings worldwide. Vishal's impactful acting within the film propelled his ascendance to becoming among the most talented performers of his time while also bolstering his status in representing Indian cinema globally.