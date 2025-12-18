Why Martha Stewart is warning fans never to wear sandals courtside

“Never, ever wear open-toed shoes to a game like that when you’re sitting on the floor,” Martha advised Jimmy, gesturing to a photograph in which she could be seen wearing open-toed shoes during the incident. "The impact was so severe that it broke her big toe, which she’s since coined the 'Brunson Fracture.'"

However, the pain was short-lived, as the diva was very composed. She shared that she grabbed Jalen’s arm as he landed on her. However, instead of being hot and sweaty, he was "cool as a cucumber." Although the domestic diva told Brunson that she was fine, the game proceeded into overtime. Hence, the domestic diva was forced to sit through the pain before the final whistle.

The irony in the situation is not lost on the entrepreneur. Open-toed shoes, which compromised her in the first place, are now all she can easily wear due to the constant swelling. Open-toed shoes are the only ones she can wear because of the swelling. She wore £650 Manolo Blahnik slingbacks while filming.

Though our heroine didn't get a direct apology from the Knicks' captain, she did get his report to go directly to the top: his parents. Brunson's father Rick is an assistant coach on the team. "We thought that was just so funny," Martha told a newspaper about their reaction to the gaffe. As far as a pay-off, Stewart got a signed basketball that her grandkid could enjoy, as well as a lifetime lesson about courtside fashion safety.