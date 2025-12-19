Bharti Singh gives birth to baby boy after medical emergency on set

The couple announced the good news while they were on a family trip to Switzerland, on October 6, 2025, via a joint Instagram post. Bharti has since shared a slew of maternity pictures since then on social baby. Wearing a blue gown with white flower details, Bharti Singh showed off her baby bump.

"2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon…", she captioned the post which garnered a lot of love and blessings from fans and well-wishers.

"Justt woww", commented one user under Bharti's Instagram post. "Why do i think its going to be girl this time?", wrote another. Another comment read, "Congratulations in advance".

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are yet to make the news of the birth of their baby boy, official but fans are already excited for the couple. The two dated for seven years after meeting back in 2009 on the sets of Comedy Circus.

The couple got married on December 3, 2017. Their destination wedding, which took place over many days, was held in the beautiful state of Goa. Their first child, Lakshya was born to them on April 3, 2022.