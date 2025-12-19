Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel removed a day after launch, actor responds

Gaurav Khanna, Bigg Boss 19 winner's YouTube channel was removed in less than 24 hours after posting the launch news, and it caused a lot of talk online. The actor started his official YouTube channel on December 16 and released his first video on the same day. But by the next day, both the account and the video were gone, and people who wanted to see the footage got a termination notice. The abrupt dismantling of the channel shocked people, particularly since it had only just started to gain very rapid fan engagement.
People who wanted to see the channel were met with a message saying that the YouTube account had been terminated. The link which Gaurav had shared on his social media platforms is now useless. There was no prompt explanation from YouTube with regard to the reason for the removal. The platform did not publicly point to any policy issue or copyright infringement. Supporters decided to take a screenshot of the termination notice and share it on social media; thus, they inquired if the ban was permanent or temporary.
Though they haven't given any official statement yet, several possibilities have surfaced in the discussion. It's possible that fans of Gaurav's channel might have caused a sudden surge of traffic volume in a very short time, and the spike in traffic could have resulted in the system wrongly identifying it as suspicious activity and thus blocking access to the channel. Secondly, somebody argued the channel might have been marked for confirmation or check of technical matters.
Gaurav’s first video was about his Bigg Boss 19 experience before the content removal. He mentioned the life in the house, the difficulties he had, and the love from the audience. Besides that, he expressed his gratitude to the co-contestants and made a short comment about his television career.