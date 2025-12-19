Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel removed a day after launch, actor responds

Gaurav​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Khanna, Bigg Boss 19 winner's YouTube channel was removed in less than 24 hours after posting the launch news, and it caused a lot of talk online. The actor started his official YouTube channel on December 16 and released his first video on the same day. But by the next day, both the account and the video were gone, and people who wanted to see the footage got a termination notice. The abrupt dismantling of the channel shocked people, particularly since it had only just started to gain very rapid fan engagement.

What actually happened to Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel

People who wanted to see the channel were met with a message saying that the YouTube account had been terminated. The link which Gaurav had shared on his social media platforms is now useless. There was no prompt explanation from YouTube with regard to the reason for the removal. The platform did not publicly point to any policy issue or copyright infringement. Supporters decided to take a screenshot of the termination notice and share it on social media; thus, they inquired if the ban was permanent or temporary.