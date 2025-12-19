I like routines, I like order, & I’m very focused once I commit to something: Shahid Kapoor

From a teenage heartthrob to one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, Shahid Kapoor’s journey is a testament to resilience, evolution, and dedication. Making his debut with Ishq Vishk, Shahid quickly captured audiences with his charm, energy, and natural flair for performance. Over the last two decades, he has fearlessly experimented with an array of roles — from the intense romantic hero in Jab We Met, to a money counterfeiter in Farzi, and the personified vulnerability in Haider — each performance has revealed a new dimension of his craft. His dedication has not gone unnoticed; he has garnered multiple awards and critical acclaim, earning respect for his ability to immerse himself completely into his characters.

Yet, Shahid is more than the characters he portrays. Away from the limelight, he is a devoted father, husband, and son, known for his discipline, grounded nature, and thoughtful approach to life.

Sense & sensibility with Shahid Kapoor: A journey of versatility and dedication in Bollywood

A fitness and fashion icon, he emphasises balance, mindfulness, and personal expression in every aspect of his life. Whether through rigorous training, healthy living, or sartorial experimentation, he continues to redefine his journey with authenticity and confidence. At the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, we caught up with Shahid on fashion, the ethos behind his craft and his life — steadily learning, unlearning, and evolving, both on and off screen.

“Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is a platform that really sets the tone for what is coming next in fashion. Wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock creation feels like stepping into the futureverse of fashion. It has that sharp, futuristic edge yet feels refined — exactly the balance I enjoy,” he begins.

Excerpts: