I like routines, I like order, & I’m very focused once I commit to something: Shahid Kapoor

From a teenage heartthrob to one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, Shahid Kapoor’s journey is a testament to resilience, evolution, and dedication. Making his debut with Ishq Vishk, Shahid quickly captured audiences with his charm, energy, and natural flair for performance. Over the last two decades, he has fearlessly experimented with an array of roles — from the intense romantic hero in Jab We Met, to a money counterfeiter in Farzi, and the personified vulnerability in Haider — each performance has revealed a new dimension of his craft. His dedication has not gone unnoticed; he has garnered multiple awards and critical acclaim, earning respect for his ability to immerse himself completely into his characters.
Yet, Shahid is more than the characters he portrays. Away from the limelight, he is a devoted father, husband, and son, known for his discipline, grounded nature, and thoughtful approach to life.
A fitness and fashion icon, he emphasises balance, mindfulness, and personal expression in every aspect of his life. Whether through rigorous training, healthy living, or sartorial experimentation, he continues to redefine his journey with authenticity and confidence. At the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, we caught up with Shahid on fashion, the ethos behind his craft and his life — steadily learning, unlearning, and evolving, both on and off screen.
“Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is a platform that really sets the tone for what is coming next in fashion. Wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock creation feels like stepping into the futureverse of fashion. It has that sharp, futuristic edge yet feels refined — exactly the balance I enjoy,” he begins.
Excerpts:
From Ishq Vishk to Deva, you have come a long way. How do you describe your journey?
It’s been a steady process of learning, unlearning, and growing. I started young, and over the years, I’ve had the chance to explore very different kinds of characters and filmmaking styles. Each phase has taught me something new — about the craft, about the industry, and about myself. I don’t see it as a destination reached, but as a continuous journey where every project adds another layer to who I am as an actor.
Over the last 22 years, you’ve experienced both exhilarating highs and challenging lows. How have these moments shaped you into who you are today?
Every career comes with its share of highs and lows, and mine has been no different. The successful phases gave me confidence and clarity, while the challenging ones grounded me and pushed me to work hard. Both have been equally important in helping me grow. They taught me patience, resilience, and the value of staying true to my craft. Over time, I’ve learned to approach each new phase with a sense of perspective and gratitude, because every experience — easy or difficult — has contributed to who I am today.
Apart from your stupendous on-screen persona, you are also a fitness and fashion icon. What does your daily workout entail?
For me, fitness is about consistency rather than intensity. My routine usually includes a mix of functional training, strength work, and mobility exercises to keep me agile and injury-free. I prefer training in the morning which gives me a good head start to the day. I also try to add some cardio or a sport whenever possible just to keep things interesting. Overall, it’s about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being.
Do you also only eat healthy, avoiding certain foods, and probably even weighing it?
I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I’m not extreme about it. I’ve been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced — plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses. I avoid heavy, unhealthy food and don’t eat late at night because it really affects my energy. Instead of weighing everything I eat, I prefer smaller, frequent meals that keep me feeling light and steady. That said, I’m human — I enjoy my comfort food once in a while, especially simple home-cooked meals. For me, it’s about mindful eating rather than strict restriction.
You have experimented a lot with fashion. What is your style mantra?
Style is deeply personal. For me, it always begins with expressing who you are — there has to be a part of you in the way you dress. I like staying aware of global trends, but I only pick what genuinely resonates with my mood and personality. And honestly, comfort comes before anything else. If I don’t feel at ease in what I’m wearing, it never works. Some phases last a day, some last for years — that’s the fluid nature of fashion. As an artist, your moods and creative states keep evolving, and fashion becomes a great way to reflect different facets of yourself. Sometimes it’s for the world to see, and sometimes it’s just for your own sense of expression.
Owing to your busy schedule, how many hours of sleep do you really manage to get each day?
Sleep is honestly one of the most underrated parts of staying balanced. I try to get about six hours on most days, though it really depends on my shoot schedule. When I’m working back-to-back, it can get a little less, but I always make it a point to catch up whenever I can. Good rest makes a huge difference in how you show up — not just physically, but mentally too.
What is the first thing you do upon waking up? Is there a ritual you follow?
I like to keep my mornings simple and grounded. I usually start with a short breathing exercise — it wakes up my system and helps me ease into the day. If I’m working, I train early in the morning on an empty stomach, so I make sure to wake up at least three-and-a-half hours before I have to be on set. That gives me enough time to work out, get ready, and spend a few quiet moments with my family.
One thing not many people know about Shahid — the actor, husband, father, son, and/or brother...
People know the parts of my life I’m comfortable sharing — whether it’s moments with my family or glimpses of my work. But what many may not know is that I’m actually quite disciplined and structured in my day-to-day life. I like routines, I like order, and I’m very focused once I commit to something. Whether it’s at home or on set, I believe in showing up fully and giving each role — actor, husband, father, son, or brother — the attention it deserves.
