Mallika Sherawat attends the White House Christmas dinner, shares pictures

Captioning the carousel of memories, Mallika wrote, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful 🙏🏼🩷✨ #whitehouse #xmasdinner".

Mallika Sherawat wore a dazzling ombre pink slip dress and looked gorgeous. She even posed with a fur jacket outside the White House.

Needless to say, Mallika's post went viral quickly and people gathered to comment. While many congratulated on her visit, some criticised the actor for attending the event. "Bye used to be ur fan", commented one user under her post. Another person wrote, "love you but lol this is kind of tone deaf".

However, the actor also received several compliments. One comment read, "Wow, you're looking absolutely stunning in this dress! Keep shining bright". "Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious", wrote another user. One fan wrote, "You are looking absolutely gorgeous".

The annual traditional White House Christmas dinner is hosted by the US President and the First Family ever December and is known for its extravagance with esteemed guests from all over the world attending the premiere event.