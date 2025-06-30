Mallika Sherawat urges people to says no to botox

Actor Mallika Sherawat has urged people to embrace natural beauty over “artificial cosmetics” in a video message to her fans.

Mallik Sherawat opens up about botox

Mallika, known for movies such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome and most recently Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, posted the video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she asked her fans and followers to adopt a “healthy way of living”.

“There's no filter I am using, there's no makeup I've put on. I haven't even brushed my hair yet. This is the first thing I am doing. I am sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, ‘No to botox, No to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living’. Love you all,” the 48-year-old actor said.