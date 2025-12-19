Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday party turns into a glamorous runway

Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday party turned out to be Bollywood’s social calendar highlight as top film personalities came to Mumbai to celebrate the choreographer's special evening. It was a star-studded event that combined friendship bonds with fashion statements at their best, making Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday party a visual spectacle that was the talk of the town in terms of celebrity fashion. The night of refined glamour and understated luxury was illustrious with the sparkling presence of Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor.
In a floaty fit-and-flare silhouette, the birthday woman in the pink blush mini dress looked like a true princess of the night. The soft, dreamy bodice gave the styling a fresh royal vibe and made the whole look sky-high in fairy-tale elegance. By delicate diamond pieces such as a thin necklace, coordinated earrings and a bright bracelet, she decorated her outfit. Just the right amount of glitter was added to the black high-heel shoes decorated with a bow by sparkly lighting.
With the Violetta Midi Dress by ERDEM from the Pre-Fall 2024 collection, Rani Mukerji made a dignified and elegant fashion statement. The A-line, calf-length dress was adorned with vivid red floral motifs on a dark blue background. The combination of scooped neckline, fitted bodice and waistband brought together the best of both worlds - timeless tailoring with a modern design, thus enhancing the luxurious appeal of the garment.
Shilpa Shetty was the epitome of stylish glamour in a bright green bodycon mid-calf dress which had a high neckline, long sleeves and gentle pleats at the waist. The defined silhouette gave a perfect look of her figure, while eye-catching earrings, glossy stilettos and a square-shaped shimmering handbag elevated the outfit.
Contrary to what one might expect, Karan Johar kept his surprise to a minimum by going for a robe-style velvet blazer along with similarly toned trousers. The sophisticated simplicity of the garment and the gorgeous fabric were the core of the offer, which was then taken to the next level by a daring pendant, bold shoes and his iconic glasses.
Anil Kapoor was the picture of classic elegance in a dark-hued three-piece suit harmonized with a clean white shirt and a neat tie. The outfit was complemented with good-looking shoes, slight glasses and a prominent ring, thus making his style a perfect example of sophistication, which beautifully rounded up Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday party.