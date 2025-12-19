Shilpa Shetty issues official statement in Best Deal TV case

Actress Shilpa Shetty has strongly debunked attempts to link her name to an ongoing legal matter in Best Deal TV case, tagging the allegations baseless, distressing and legally untenable.

Shilpa Shetty opens up on the Best Deal TV case

Clarifying her position, Shilpa in a statement shared that her association with the company in question was strictly non-executive in nature, with no involvement in its operations, finances, decision-making processes or any signing authority.

She said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision making or any signing authority.”

The actor said that, like several other public figures, she had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel purely in a professional capacity. She went on to explain that Rs. 20 crore has been loaned to the company by her family and the said amount remains unpaid.

“In fact, like several other public figures I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel , in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding I want to put it on record that almost 20 Cr rupees has been loaned to the company by us as a family and the said amount remains unpaid,” she said the statement.