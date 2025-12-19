Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are engaged!

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams and singer Mariah the Scientist are finally engaged after dating for four years. The rapper proposed to the singer-songwriter on Tuesday when on the stage where Young Thug was performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Young Thug was performing in Atlanta as part of his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends Benefit Concert when he pulled his girlfriend to propose to her.
The viral video of the proposal shows Young Thug on his knees as he holds Mariah's hand and pulls a ring box. The words "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" appear in the screen on stage, behind the couple in bold pink font.
Sitting on his knee, Thug asked, "What you say?", to which Mariah replied, "Put it on". Once the ring was on her finger, the singer excitedly exclaimed, "I guess I’m getting married" and kissed her fiancé.
Mariah the Scientist said "yes" to the proposal and the crowd lost it completely. The couple, now newly engaged, went on to perform and dance together.
Rumours of a romance between Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist first began in 2021, according to reports. A few days ago, Mariah hinted at wanting to settle down during an interview. "I want to settle down, I wanna be married. That’s my plan. I want a baby. I just want at least one. I’ll start with that and see how I can manage", she had said.
Throughout their dating phase, Mariah has stood by Young Thug through everything, especially when he was in jail for more than two years. The rapper was embroiled in a federal racketeering case that went on from November 2023 to December 2024, when the rapper pleaded guilty to gun, drug and gang charges.
