Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are engaged!

Sitting on his knee, Thug asked, "What you say?", to which Mariah replied, "Put it on". Once the ring was on her finger, the singer excitedly exclaimed, "I guess I’m getting married" and kissed her fiancé.

Mariah the Scientist said "yes" to the proposal and the crowd lost it completely. The couple, now newly engaged, went on to perform and dance together.

Rumours of a romance between Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist first began in 2021, according to reports. A few days ago, Mariah hinted at wanting to settle down during an interview. "I want to settle down, I wanna be married. That’s my plan. I want a baby. I just want at least one. I’ll start with that and see how I can manage", she had said.

Throughout their dating phase, Mariah has stood by Young Thug through everything, especially when he was in jail for more than two years. The rapper was embroiled in a federal racketeering case that went on from November 2023 to December 2024, when the rapper pleaded guilty to gun, drug and gang charges.