Young Thug throws shade at Kendrick Lamar while uplifting Drake

Young Thug questioned Lamar’s stance directly, saying, “Ion wanna do no features. Why? Why you don't wanna do no features? Why wouldn't you wanna do a feature for a superstar?” His comments suggested that Lamar had declined a request to appear on the album, which had boasted contributions from several major artists.

He continued, contrasting Lamar’s reluctance with other rappers who readily collaborate: “It ain't like Strick calling you for a song. You really got Lil Durk for a song. Lil Baby, Thug, real superstars calling you for a song. Why wouldn't you do the song? We lit and we going No. 1 too. Fk is you thinking? I don't be understanding that type of st.”

On the other hand, Young Thug showed praised to Drake who has recorded two features, “Parade On Cleveland” and “Oh You Went.” Thug credited Drake with uplifting countless artists throughout his career, contrasting that generosity with what he perceived as Lamar’s lack of support: “You supposed to be a nigga who bless a nas. That's why them nas will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life. They'll never be bigger than Buddy. Buddy gonna do it right. Buddy fk with everybody. You know many na lives Drake changed? How many nas can take care of their families because of Buddy? Kendrick, goddamn, put a n*a on. You're a superstar. You done ran up a few hundred M's, but you ain't put nobody on though. You ain't even put Keem on.”