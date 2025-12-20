Actor Rakesh Bedi reacts to controversy over kissing Sara Arjun on stage

While the video quickly spread across social media, leading to discussions about whether or not such gestures are appropriate or acceptable today, Bedi has spoken openly about the incident and why he feels that all of the criticism being directed towards him was unfounded.

According to Rakesh, Sara Arjun, who is 20, frequently expresses affection towards him through hugs while they work together, and so the hug she gave him at the event reflects that relationship and was therefore nothing unusual. In addition, the veteran actor stated that the negative reaction that some people have had towards this incident is the result of them judging the situation without taking into account the context, and so their view of the interaction is incorrect.

In addition, Bedi stated that Sara Arjun's parents were also at the event, including her father, Raj Arjun (who is also an actor). He reasoned why he would misbehave with her in front of her parents. As of yet, Sara Arjun has not made a public comment to address the incident, as reported in various media.