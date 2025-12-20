Alia Bhatt’s Christmas party photos surface; Ranbir Kapoor and Raha absent

Alia Bhatt attended her Christmas party in Mumbai's new Krishna Raj Bungalow wearing a stylish black mini dress. This strapless and fitted dress looked great, creating a modest yet fashion-forward holiday style. Alia styled her look nicely by pairing the dress with black stockings and heels for an elegant finish. She also paired it all up with a small black sling purse that shone just a little bit and added glam to her ensemble. Her hair was styled halfway down, smooth, controlled and framing her face nicely. Her makeup was light as well, highlighting her natural elegance and softness but not too heavy on glamour.

The majority of the photos were posted by Alekha Jain and Shaheen Bhatt, both commenting about Christmas. Neither Ranbir Kapoor nor their daughter Raha was seen in any of the photos, which caused some commotion on social media. There were no comments from the family regarding the absence of Ranbir and Raha, and there have been no public statements made regarding why they were not in the photos.