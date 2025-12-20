B Praak and Meera Bachan welcome their second baby boy

Singer and music composer B Praak, know for superhit songs like Teri Mitti, Mann Bharryaa, has shared a happy news with his fans that he and his wife Meera Bachan have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced the arrival of their second child on Friday, and well-wishes have been pouring in ever since.

B Praak and wife Meera Bachan name their newborn Ddvij Bachan

The hitmaker took to his Instagram on Friday to share the announcement with an adorable message. In the post, the couple revealed that their son was born on December 1, 2025, and spoke about the joy and gratitude they are feeling as a family.

In the message, B Praak and Meera described the birth of their newborn as a moment of "divine grace" and said it marked a phase of "new beginnings" in their lives. Along with the announcement, they also shared the name of their newborn son, Ddvij Bachan. Explaining its meaning, the couple said the name signifies being "twice born," which they described as a spiritual rebirth.