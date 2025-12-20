Chinmayi Sripada lashes out on trolls who called her husband "Puppet"

The post posted by Chinmayi concerning Rahul Ravindran was about his journey as a director/actor in terms of his work behind the camera, as well as his recent films that have gained strong popularity in South Indian Cinema. Rahul has had many successes directing his previous films, such as Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2, as well as being involved in many of his past projects dealing with character-centric content. Chinmayi's original intention with her statement was simply to give Rahul credit for how he has better developed himself and what he continues to do professionally, and she was not intending to incite any type of comment on the relationship or lack of a relationship they may have.

The exchange was highly publicised, as Chinmayi has been open about her experience with online abuse and gender-based harassment. In the past, she has discussed how she has been targeted with abusive comments/threats/defamation, including morphs and attacks made against her and her family.