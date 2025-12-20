Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at a promotional event in Hyderabad

During a promotional event at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, actress Nidhhi Agerwal was overwhelmed by a large crowd, which led to safety concerns and police intervention against the organisers of the event and the management of the mall. The incident took place on December 17, 2025, when the single Sahana Sahana from her upcoming Telugu film The Raja Saab, which has Prabhas as the main lead, was being launched.
The event, which was part of the film's promotional campaign, attracted an enormous crowd beyond expectations. After her stage appearance, as Nidhhi Agerwal was going to leave the place, fans gathered beside her in hundreds to take selfies and get closer to her vehicle. In the video, it can be seen that security people are having a hard time controlling the crowd, as the people keep pushing toward the actress; thus, it looks like a stampede has occurred. Nidhhi Agerwal was quite upset and was taken to her car with the help of an escort.
After the event, Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police lodged a suo motu case against Lulu Mall management and the event organisers, Shreyas Media. Officers declared that the event was held without giving proper permissions and without enough security for such a large crowd. Police also stated that organisers did not anticipate a large turnout, even though a major film star would be present.
The public responded immediately and severely. Chinmayi Sripada, a singer and activist, criticised the crowd's behaviour and described it as dangerous and unacceptable, while social media users pointed out the safety that has been breached repeatedly at celebrity events. Many of them expressed that there were no barricades, few security personnel, and poorly planned exits. Nidhhi Agerwal has yet to make any kind of announcement regarding the incident of mobbing.