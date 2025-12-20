Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at a promotional event in Hyderabad

During a promotional event at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, actress Nidhhi Agerwal was overwhelmed by a large crowd, which led to safety concerns and police intervention against the organisers of the event and the management of the mall. The incident took place on December 17, 2025, when the single Sahana Sahana from her upcoming Telugu film The Raja Saab, which has Prabhas as the main lead, was being launched.

What actually happened at the event

The event, which was part of the film's promotional campaign, attracted an enormous crowd beyond expectations. After her stage appearance, as Nidhhi Agerwal was going to leave the place, fans gathered beside her in hundreds to take selfies and get closer to her vehicle. In the video, it can be seen that security people are having a hard time controlling the crowd, as the people keep pushing toward the actress; thus, it looks like a stampede has occurred. Nidhhi Agerwal was quite upset and was taken to her car with the help of an escort.