She broke down completely: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Alia Bhatt's reaction after Inshallah was shelved

Inshallah was a grand romantic drama from Bollywood that was to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Alia Bhatt as the female lead and Salman Khan as the male lead. The movie was supposed to become a landmark cinematic event by combining the creative genius of the most celebrated filmmaker of India and the two biggest stars of the industry. There was a lot of excitement about the project because of its grandeur, cast, and SLB's unique way of storytelling.
However, the planned film never saw the light of day as it was suddenly dropped. Creative differences between SLB and Salman Khan regarding the story and the direction of the film were cited as the reason for the decision at that time. The sudden stop was a surprise not only to the industry but also to those who were involved in the project.
SLB conveyed that the matter left an emotional impact on Alia. He mentioned that after the decision was made, Alia "broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room," which clearly indicates the extent of her involvement in the film.
He didn’t let the bad vibe stay long. A week after the melancholy news, he offered a completely different proposition to Alia: the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. At first, Alia was uncertain about playing the role.
SLB asked her to rely on his vision and her own power as an actress, saying that he could see a strong woman in her. That risky move brought a huge reward. Now they are coming up with another film titled Love and War, which features the stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is going to be released in March 2026.
