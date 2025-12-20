She broke down completely: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Alia Bhatt's reaction after Inshallah was shelved

Inshallah​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a grand romantic drama from Bollywood that was to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Alia Bhatt as the female lead and Salman Khan as the male lead. The movie was supposed to become a landmark cinematic event by combining the creative genius of the most celebrated filmmaker of India and the two biggest stars of the industry. There was a lot of excitement about the project because of its grandeur, cast, and SLB's unique way of storytelling.

The sudden shelving of Inshallah

However, the planned film never saw the light of day as it was suddenly dropped. Creative differences between SLB and Salman Khan regarding the story and the direction of the film were cited as the reason for the decision at that time. The sudden stop was a surprise not only to the industry but also to those who were involved in the project.