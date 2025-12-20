Vicky Kaushal opens up on fatherhood at first public event after son’s birth

The two of them brought the little one into the world on the 7th of November, 2025, and made the announcement together, while choosing to keep matters like the name of the child and pictures confidential. After that, Vicky Kaushal has been mostly out of the public eye.

The actor highlighted that fatherhood has gone beyond any of his professional achievements in terms of significance, referring to it as the most heartfelt moment of his life in 2025. Alongside this, he shared a feeling that his work and behaviour will eventually make his son proud, thus presenting fatherhood as a duty rather than a festive period only.

Vicky Kaushal also shared that he has been thoroughly parenting his son with daily parenting chores since the infant arrived in the family. He mentioned that being a hands-on caregiver, including doing the routine childcare tasks, has become his daily life, showing a practical and present approach to fatherhood. While Vicky is slowly getting back to his work, both he and Katrina Kaif have kept their child very private.