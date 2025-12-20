Vicky Kaushal opens up on fatherhood at first public event after son’s birth

Vicky Kaushal shares his experience with fatherhood for the first time publicly as he made his debut appearance after the birth of a baby boy to the couple of Katrina Kaif. At an event in New Delhi. He was asked about his fatherhood ordeal, and he replied by saying that it was a very emotionally overwhelming and deeply grounding experience. Vicky Kaushal talked about his fatherhood experience and said that he acknowledged that this was the first time he had left Mumbai after the birth of his son.
Vicky Kaushal shares his experience with fatherhood when he was given the Actor of the Year award for his outstanding performance in Chhaava. In his speech, he mentioned that he is still very new to fatherhood and finds it hard to express in words, referring to the experience as both magical and grounding. He revealed that he found it difficult emotionally to leave his newborn son to come to the event, emphasising how much his priorities have changed since he became a parent.
The two of them brought the little one into the world on the 7th of November, 2025, and made the announcement together, while choosing to keep matters like the name of the child and pictures confidential. After that, Vicky Kaushal has been mostly out of the public eye.
The actor highlighted that fatherhood has gone beyond any of his professional achievements in terms of significance, referring to it as the most heartfelt moment of his life in 2025. Alongside this, he shared a feeling that his work and behaviour will eventually make his son proud, thus presenting fatherhood as a duty rather than a festive period only.
Vicky Kaushal also shared that he has been thoroughly parenting his son with daily parenting chores since the infant arrived in the family. He mentioned that being a hands-on caregiver, including doing the routine childcare tasks, has become his daily life, showing a practical and present approach to fatherhood. While Vicky is slowly getting back to his work, both he and Katrina Kaif have kept their child very private.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.