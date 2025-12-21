Kendall Jenner's comment on Kylie Jenner's haunted house goes viral

In the series, a phone conversation of Kendall Jenner supporting the statements was also shown. When Kylie asked if Kendall would sleep over with her, Kendall declined, explaining that she feels an overwhelming sense that someone is behind her when she is inside the home. On camera, Kendall said that Kylie Jenner's haunted house scares her and that the energy is very off, so she doesn't want to be there at night.

Moreover, people close to Kylie have revealed that they have had similarly experiences. Her friend, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, once recounted that the time when he heard the knockings on the ceiling, he got so scared and left the house around 3 a.m. Kylie reports that some friends are refusing to stay overnight because of the atmosphere of the place.

Reacting to the situations, Kylie brought Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Khlo Kardashian to the house for a ghost-hunting session. They set up cameras and other equipment that are used in the investigation of the paranormal to capture the activity. Although there was no clear evidence of a ghost, the lights that flickered and the unexplained noises made the family's discomfort even worse, and they talked about spiritual energy and the dead they think are still with them.