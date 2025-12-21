Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding pics go viral; couple tie the knot after 10 years of togetherness

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min- ah's nuptials took place in Seoul on December 20 after their ten-year relationship was admired widely for its stability and being low-profile. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel, considered one of the most luxurious wedding venues in Seoul, with only the closest family members, friends, and a select group of industry colleagues in attendance.

Their respective agencies gave the green light to the marriage and shared the very first official picture that, shortly after, attracted a massive public gaze.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding is the next chapter after a decade of their shared past

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah met for the first time at the beginning of 2015 when they were shooting a fashion advertisement. They kept their relationship under wraps, and only towards the end of the year did they go public with their romance. Throughout those ten years, the couple was together, but very few people knew about it as they chose to stay out of the spotlight, and they were hardly ever seen together at events.