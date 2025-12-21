Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding pics go viral; couple tie the knot after 10 years of togetherness

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min- ah's nuptials took place in Seoul on December 20 after their ten-year relationship was admired widely for its stability and being low-profile. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel, considered one of the most luxurious wedding venues in Seoul, with only the closest family members, friends, and a select group of industry colleagues in attendance.
Their respective agencies gave the green light to the marriage and shared the very first official picture that, shortly after, attracted a massive public gaze.
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah met for the first time at the beginning of 2015 when they were shooting a fashion advertisement. They kept their relationship under wraps, and only towards the end of the year did they go public with their romance. Throughout those ten years, the couple was together, but very few people knew about it as they chose to stay out of the spotlight, and they were hardly ever seen together at events.
The wedding was a private affair with no media attendance. Kim Woo-bin chose a simple yet classically elegant black tuxedo to accentuate his minimalist style, whereas Shin Min-ah opted for an ivory wedding dress with a modern silhouette that featured a broad neckline and a long veil, thereby creating an understated sense of sophistication. The floral arrangements were understated and neutral-coloured to further enhance the intimate atmosphere of the ceremony.
Their relationship became particularly well-known when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, and Shin Min-ah stood by him during treatments, which solidified their relationship.
Close friends of the couple in attendance included BTS member V and actor Nam Joo-hyuk, and the complete guest list has not been disclosed. The couple participated in a wedding-themed photoshoot that highlighted classic elements of K-drama romance. The photos feature beautiful winter scenery and snow, and they have been uploaded and circulated widely by fans.
