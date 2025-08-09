Park Min-young on global impact of K-dramas: ‘I see it in every country I visit’

Park Min-young said in an interview, "It hits me when I go visit different countries and not in the city, but when I go to the countryside and there are people who recognize me. When you're in the city, I think that's pretty much expected. But if there are people who know me when I am in a different country and in the countryside, that's when I can truly feel the power of Korean drama and how popular it is." Park has portrayed various characters on screen with her acting skills and on screen charm. Her ability to mold into any character has gained her popularity among audience.

The actress is all set to be seen next in Confidence Queen, a crime-comedy series in Prime video debuting on September 6. The series has been adapted from the Japanese hit show The Confidence Man JP. It features Park as Yi-rang, a master con artist who teams up with James (Park Hee-soon) and Gu-ho (Joo Jong-hyuk) who targets scammers and regain their stolen money.