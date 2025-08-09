Park Min-young on global impact of K-dramas: ‘I see it in every country I visit’

One of Korea's most popular actress, Park Min-young recently opened up about the impact of K-drama worldwide. The Korean actress opened up on the reach of k-drama far and beyond the bustling city streets. Popularly known for her hit Korean drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? the actress revealed these encounters make her realize the impact of global influence.
Park Min-young said in an interview, "It hits me when I go visit different countries and not in the city, but when I go to the countryside and there are people who recognize me. When you're in the city, I think that's pretty much expected. But if there are people who know me when I am in a different country and in the countryside, that's when I can truly feel the power of Korean drama and how popular it is." Park has portrayed various characters on screen with her acting skills and on screen charm. Her ability to mold into any character has gained her popularity among audience.
The actress is all set to be seen next in Confidence Queen, a crime-comedy series in Prime video debuting on September 6. The series has been adapted from the Japanese hit show The Confidence Man JP. It features Park as Yi-rang, a master con artist who teams up with James (Park Hee-soon) and Gu-ho (Joo Jong-hyuk) who targets scammers and regain their stolen money.
Park Min-young shared that she hadn't watched the original series yet expect for one high-rated episode. "And while the character Dako (played by Masami Nagasawa in the original) is a very charming character indeed, it's been over 10 years since that show came out and also acting and performing styles change with time as well. So I tried more to really do the studying myself and developed the character to bring a truly Korean style version," she shared. Park Min-young also opened up about playing a bold swindler on screen, "When I was portraying the character Yi-rang, I actually envied her... I try to look back on my career... and pick myself up."
