How Netflix’s K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, sparked a tourism boost on Jeju Island

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, became a cultural sensation after its release on Netflix this year. Shot against the backdrop of Jeju Island and several villages across in South Korea, the drama didn’t just tug at heartstrings — it also sparked a tourism boom. Several filming locations have now become must-visit spots for fans and travellers of the K-Drama, drawn to the show’s nostalgic charm and rustic coastal beauty. Here’s a list of six tourist spots that gained fame after the drama’s success:
This picturesque beach, with its blue waters, black volcanic rocks, and soft white sand, is where we see young Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's formative moments. It's also where the haenyeo (female free divers), including Ae-sun's mother, Jeon Gwang-rye, are depicted diving for seafood. At Gujwahaean-ro, Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do.
The iconic flower field kiss between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik was filmed at the Ora-dong Barley and Buckwheat Fields in Jeju City. This location features lush green barley fields and blooming buckwheat flowers. At Jeju-si, Jeju-do.
As Korea's oldest operating single-screen theatre since 1935, Gwangju Cinema serves as the setting where Ae-Sun’s daughter Geum-myeong (portrayed by IU) works at the ticket booth, leading to her first encounter with Park Chung-seob (Kim Seon-ho), who paints movie posters for the theatre. This meeting marks the beginning of their relationship, which eventually leads to marriage. At 10 Chungjang-ro 46beon-gil, Dong-gu, Gwangju.
Located in Daegu, this century-old cathedral provides a poignant setting for Geum-myeong's wedding, with its architecture and blooming magnolias enhancing the emotional gravity of the scene. Designed by Father Poisnel, who also designed Myeongdong Cathedral, the church boasts imported stained glass for the windows directly from France. At 10 Seoseong-ro, Jung-gu, Daegu.
This historical site, once the central government office during the Joseon Dynasty, is where Ae-sun recalls writing heartfelt poems for her school contest and returning there years later as a food vendor. The scene resonates with visitors, adding emotional depth to the location. The complex comprises several restored pavilions, including Honghwagak, Yeonhuigak, Uyeondang, Gyullimdang, and Gwandeokjeong, which is the only surviving structure from the original government office. At 13 Gwandeok-ro 7-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do.
While Jeju Island is renowned for its tangerine orchards, the scenes depicting Ae-sun and Gwan-sik amidst tangerine groves were actually filmed in Gochang, Jeollabuk-do. This location, celebrated for its expansive barley and canola fields and orchards, which symbolise growth and resilience, themes central to Ae-sun's journey. Engaging in tangerine-picking experiences offers fans a tangible connection to the drama's essence. At 158-15 Hagwonnongjang-gil, Gongeum-myeon, Kochang, Jeollabuk-do.
Set in Eastern Jeju, this place sports Ae-sun’s contemplative moments and sunrise scenes. Also known as Sunrise Peak, this UNESCO World Heritage site is a tuff cone that emerged from the sea in a volcanic eruption over 100,000 years ago. Its distinct shape and historical significance make it a must-see attraction on the island. At 284-12 Ilchul-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do.
For a full immersion into the idyllic village life depicted in the series, book a stay at The Seaes Hotel & Resort — a beachfront property that echoes the show’s tranquil charm and rustic elegance. At Jungmungwangwang-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do.