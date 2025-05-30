The most anticipated K-dramas of 2025: What to watch after ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

It's fantastic that Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines (also known as You Have Done Well or Thank You For Your Hard Work) has gone viral and is receiving so much love! This beautifully crafted drama has captured hearts with its tender storytelling and stellar performances. If you're already done bingeing or simply planning your K-drama calendar, here's a curated list of must-watch dramas released or expected in 2025 — selected for their cast, premise and growing buzz.
Starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, this action-packed drama follows Olympic medalists who join the police force via a special recruitment programme. Their unique skills are put to use in crime-solving, promising a compelling mix of athleticism and intrigue.
May 31, Amazon Prime Video
With Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young in the lead, this romantic drama explores the intertwined lives of young adults navigating love, dreams and tragedy. A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens again.
Streaming on Netflix.
From the celebrated Hong Sisters — known for hits like Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls — comes this romantic comedy starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung. The series depicts the relationship of a multilingual interpreter and a top actress.
Expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, Netflix.
A gripping mystery thriller starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku. A profiler who once witnessed an unsolved crime becomes a suspect herself, while a determined detective begins to dig deeper. This one promises a web of secrets and psychological twists.
May 21, JioHotstar.
A romantic fantasy reimagining the afterlife. An elderly woman reunites with her youthful husband in heaven, blending dark humour, emotional warmth and magical realism in a truly unique tale. Starring: Kim Hye-ja; Son Suk-ku; Han Ji-min; Lee Jung-eun; Chun Ho-jin and Ryu Deok-hwan.
Streaming on Netflix.
This legal drama dives into the cut-throat world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, with Lee Je-hoon at the helm. Yoon Joo-no, suddenly disappears one day, leaving for Hawaii for undisclosed reasons; rumors spread that he had been demoted, but the truth remains unknown to anyone. When Sanin Group is facing bankruptcy with 11 billion dollars in debt, he is called back to Korea as their last hope.
Streaming on Viki.
A tense crime thriller starring Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, and Lee Hee-joon. Based on a popular webtoon, it follows six individuals entangled in ill-fated relationships. Expect high-stakes drama and intense character arcs. This crime thriller television series written and directed by Lee Il-hyung and starring Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon.
Streaming on Netflix.
Featuring Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, this emotionally charged drama unpacks the complicated friendship between two women whose lives continuously collide. A slow-burn, character-driven narrative is on the cards.
Expected in 2025, Platform to be announced.
This comedy follows a National Intelligence Service agent who goes undercover as a high school student. Starring Seo Kang-joon, the drama followed Jeong Hae Seong, who captures everyone's attention with his looks, charm and smile. While Hae Seong is an elite NIS agent on a secret mission to uncover the hidden gold of the Joseon emperor; uncovering the truth behind Byungmun High.
Streaming on Viki.
A quirky romantic comedy set in a rural potato research lab. A passionate researcher's life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab, proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.
Expected in 2025, Platform to be announced.