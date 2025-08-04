Popular South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu found dead

Earlier, the actor was arrested for drunk driving on June 19 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. The incident caused Song to be removed from several acting roles like ENA‘s The Defects, SBS’s The Winning Try and stage play Shakespeare In Love.

The Defects, which he had already shot for, issued a statement, which stated that his screen time would be restricted following the controversy. Song is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In South Korea, celebrities are held to a higher moral grounds and controversies often lead to heavy scrutiny and impact on career.